People of the planet Earth would be seeing a new look of the red planet through the new spacecraft that is going to land there. The spacecraft is going to observe and study the seismic activity or the marsquakes that are happening there. The mission would begin in a couple of months that is going to happen in May this year.

The said spacecraft is going to the Heart of Mars by studying the mantle, crust, and rocks of the red planet. Here, more information of the red planet is waiting to unfold. The new plan is another breakthrough for NASA as it gives its best edge in other future discoveries of Mars. Students find this more interesting as the mission gives them valuable insight that has significance in their studies. It also gives a wider idea of the condition of the planets in the solar system together with the procedures of the satellites.

InsightLander would travel aboard the Atlas V 401 and would be on the south trajectory of Earth in the Pacific Ocean. The landing orbit of the spacecraft into Mars would be on November 26, 2018. Before that would begin, the parking orbit of the spacecraft is going to take place. It is an essential part of making sure the satellite would have the right position before its landing on the red planet.

The parking orbit would also give it a boost when it comes to the engine burn it I going to make. Here, the travel to Mars would soon start as the right position and engine is on the go. The parking orbit is going to take place depending on the time and the date of the actual launch.

Upon reaching Mars, the InsightLander is going to study the interior of the planet. These include the rocky surfaces. The crust and the mantle are also important in this observation and study. In doing the closer and accurate information, the composition of the rocks together with the temperature of the planet is present.

The data from this observation prove to give essential information that gives space experts more understanding about the life on Mars. From the data, there is a big chance of finding credible theories that aim to boost future research of the red planet. In doing so, additional discoveries are going to happen together with the great idea this would give NASA.

Scientists are eager to find new information about the planet and fully understand this formation. It also gives other space experts a chance to make reliable and credible theories.