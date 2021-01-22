Only five days after previous EVA commander Randy Bresnik and flight engineer Mark Vande Hei again has left ISS and finished second and second part of service action covering replacing LEE grapplers of Canadarm2.

11 October 2017 – This time space walk took six hours 26 minutes, 30 minutes less than previous EVA. This time both astronauts spent on relubing LEE grappler installed on the opposite end of Canadarm2 and many other secondary tasks. Relubing after LEE replacing was necessary to prepare robotic arm for another years of flawless service. Bresnik and Vande Hei moved later to secondary tasks like tightening a latch on an external oxygen tank, preparing ammonia pump module to permit venting before planned relocating, removal of two handrails to prepare space for installation of wireless antennas in future, changing camera lens cover. Astronauts performed also several less important tasks.

Leading during this EVA Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hei left Quest airlock at 11:56 UTC. After 6 hours 36 minutes they returned with all objectives completed and finished 204th space walk focused on servicing and maintenance of the International Space Station.

Next spacewalk is planned for 18th October this year. EVA will be performed by Randy Bresnik and Joe Acaba and will cover lubricating parts of LEE grappler, regulations of brackets and rollers, replacing DEXTRE fuse and removing cover from Main Bus Switching Unit .