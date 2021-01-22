The sun is hot, and it has always stopped spacecraft to go much nearer t it. But today’s scientists, space explorers, and researchers love accepting challenges! Redefining the limits and taking another significant risk, the latest space news say that two new spacecraft will go closer to the sun like never before!

In the last few years, various technologies and advancements related to space exploration have made it easy to learn about the existing far-off stars. However, it is a bitter truth that studying these stars in an up-close manner has not yet become possible. But at the same time, it is worth mentioning that few of the technologies have proved better than the earlier ones and so learning about star systems have become at last easier than before. Adding on to the same series of action, NASA (National Aeronautics Space Agency) and ESA (European Space Agency) is planning a new space mission which will help and support exploring sun in an all-new way! The sun exploration mission of NASA is called Parker Solar Probe while the sun exploration mission of ESA is called Solar Orbiter. It is being said that both the spacecraft Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter will be going much closer to the sun in comparison of earlier such missions.

The new mission that involves the joint role of NASA and ESA is expected to make important discoveries and bring fresh information on how things happen inside the sun. The data upon the inner activities of the sun is quite less. The sending of the two new spacecraft nearer to the sun creates hope of finding more significant info about the sun. The missions are set to be launched in the year 2018 and 2020. These missions will not only be helpful in gaining info about the sun, but they will also be beneficial in various other aspects.

The sunlight is essential for all of us, but at the same time, we all need t understand that the burning light f sun may pose a significant danger to the various technologies that all of us use in our day to day life. Be it satellites, conversation, spaceflight or something else; the blazing sunlight can put these technologies in danger. The new spacecraft will thus help in achieving significant info that helps resolve the issue. These spacecraft will let us know and understand the solar flares in a better way.