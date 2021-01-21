Yang Liwei, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office and the country’s first astronaut, said that in the year 2020 China is accelerating its time for a space station with the core capsule. He told that the Chinese media has two space stations experimental modules that will be sent into space in 2021-2022. Three or four human-crewed mission has been planned, and cargo spacecraft has scheduled in 2021-2022.

After the building of the major parts of the space station, a big optical telescope capsule will be sent into the orbit to fly with the station that is said by Yang. At the time of station construction, the human-crewed space missions will grow to about five years. When China started sending astronauts into space more than a decade ago, the recruitment of astronaut will be increased. In 1965, Yang had the rank of major general, who is born Suizhong County, of Huludao City, northeast China’s Liaoning Province and he became the first astronaut in China when he went into abroad in space abroad the Shenzhou-5 craft on 2003, October 15th. Yang recalled that every second of that day was entirely new for him.

China named as Dawn project to the manned flight plan code in the year 1970, but it is lacked in the technological and economic condition to implement it. In the year 1986, the state council listed space technology in a top technology development plan. Shenzhou-5 has been successful and made China the third country to get the manned travel space technology. China got space transport technologies through Shenzhou-6 spacecraft, the Shenzhou-5, and extra-vehicular space-walk technologies and completed the Shenzhou-7 mission.

The Shenzhou-8 and Shenzhou-9 missions helped China master autonomous and manned rendezvous and docking technologies. China’s manned space flight technologies have matured since the Shenzhou-10 mission. From Shenzhou-5 to Shenzhou-11, China has sent 11 astronauts into space.

Yang said that he could only eat prepared food like mooncake when he was aboard Shenzhou-5. But when Shenzhou-11 carried Chen Dong Jing Haipeng and to China’s first space lab Tiangong-2 in 2016, the two astronauts chose more than 100 kinds of food for their one-month stay. Yang said that in the year 2003 when Shenzhou-5 was orbiting the Earth he could communicate only 15% time with the ground controllers. He said when Jing Chen was in space in 2016 they could use mobile phones, send messages and watch new programs.