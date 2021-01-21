General Antonio Guterres, U.N. Secretary, on the opening of the high-level session of the UNISPACE+50 to discuss on peaceful uses of outer space, in a video message highlighted that in spite of numerous political differences on the ground, countries across the globe have worked in togetherness towards the progress in the outer space.

He continued mentioning that such collaborations have led towards great technological and scientific advancements. He further added that it is the responsibility of the people in this forum to make sure that every individual can access and benefit out of the advanced space technologies.

UNISPACE+50 commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1968 UN Conference on Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, first time held at this time which was also held at Vienna, the Austrian capital.

Addressing the opening quotes alongside, Van der Bellen, President of Austria mentioned that space is going to be a crucial driving force for sustainable developments and a collective mission to reach at the 17th SDGs – Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030.

According to him, space technology can be instrumental in playing a crucial role in solving the diverse and complex challenges that confront all, from natural disasters to the devastating implications of climate change.

In addition to all of these and with new players entering the field of space and breaking new frontiers in space, all humankind need to ensure that resources available in space are used for peaceful progress only and that too in a sustainable manner in computability of the internal laws, urged the President, in his statement.

He further mentioned that the benefits of space cover every aspect of the lives of people, from health to agriculture, humanitarian assistance and disaster mitigation. Deliberations at the forum would ensure strengthening space’s role as an essential tool in promoting global developments.

The Director of the UNOOSA (UN Office Space Affairs) – organizing committee of UNISPACE+50, Simonetta Di Pippo, highlighted on a draft resolution concerning the use of space in the sustainable development, which is proposed to be presented for adoption to the General Assembly in October this year.

The draft resolutions agreed on texts on vision and mission is to continue to develop the agenda of ‘Space2030’ and the implementation plans which will set the pathway for strengthening the contributions on space activities and space tools in achieving internationally agreed on goals for development, mentioned the Director.

Later during the day, the draft resolution was endorsed by the UN Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, the 61st session of which began the same day.