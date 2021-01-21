Launched in the year 1999 and 2002, the terra and aqua satellites of NASA have been observing the planetary changes of the earth for about two decades. For the first time ever, all the imagery and data which the powerful satellites have acquired since the first day till now is available in worldview.

The worldview application of NASA allows the viewers to view all the imagery with the help of the instruments sitting at home. All the data ever since the start of the operation has been made available by the efforts of the NASA team.

This data represents the longest ever observation records of the earth which is now made available to the public, according to the researchers, this data would be greatly improved this way.

Scientists recall how the process was lengthy and took time in the earlier decades when someone wanted to look into an image. Now it is no more a time-consuming process as everybody can see and use the images as per their convenience.

A lot of information can be found in the two years worth of data which is now available in the worldview. Right from the volcanoes spewing lava to hurricanes flooding, every data is available to the public in the worldview.

The worldview was publicly debuted in the year 2012. It has been producing the global images ever since. But those using the data wanted more and requested for the source data to be seen as imagery in the worldview.

There are over 600 satellite imageries which span each and every part of the world and is provided by the GIBS. The worldview, as well as the GIBS, are both part of the Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) of NASA. It is responsible for providing the NASA capabilities for data pertaining to the earth. The worldview merely extracts the imagery from the GIBS and allows the users to interact with it. It also allows the users to create animations using the data and also share it easily.

This effort by NASA allows the public to view the planetary changes in the earth since the last 20 years. With this, the public has access to the relevant data and are able to witness the major changes brought about in the past two decades. Scientists also believe that t observe the changes since the very beginning not only gives a sense of complete satisfaction but also helps for further discoveries.