According to Rice University scientists, growing a set of similar carbon nanotubes may not be very simple. Boris Yakobson, rice materials theorist and his team started a theory of growing nanotubes in a catalyst with a significant atomic arrangement. This would make carbon nanotubes, the angle of the carbon-atom lattice.

This catalyst starts nanotubes with various chiral angles and it appears to be a Janus like interface, that is composed of zig-zag segments and changes nanotubes to grow. Chirality determines the electrical properties of nanotubes and the ability to grow the chiral-specific batches. It could lead wires like aluminum, copper and transmit energy without loss. Nanotubes grow in various chiralities.

Jakobson said that the theoretical study of rice in the American Chemical Society journal Nano Letters could be a way towards catalysts and it could produce homogenous batches of nanotubes.

Yakobson and colleagues EvgeniPenev and Ksenia Bets and graduate student Nitant Gupta managed a presentation presented by other researchers’ at a 2013 workshop, who used to catalyze single-walled nanotubes. In this lab, more than 90% of nanotubes had a chirality.

The numbers are combined with nanotubes chiral vector. Armchair nanotubes are called this because of its armchair like the shape of their edges have similar chiral indices and its highly wished for its perfect conductivity. Bets and co-author Gupta went back to the 1938 German paper and once they found the errors, they will analyze the Co7W6 structure. The group’s calculations used all computing power, they could find to energize the connections between each atom in the carbon and catalyst feedstock.

Bets said that they figured out about the calculation in series instead of parallel. They would have taken this of at least 2,000 years of computer time. Penev said that this paper is significant in various aspects such as amount detailing, timing and the surprises they found. He said, they never had a project like this before and they don’t know how this would be applicable to other materials, but they said the team is working for it. There are 5 research papers and the recent one shows the chirality changes during the growth. In fact, its probabilistic method and it’s importantly unavoidable. Until now its never been considered in the growth of theoretical investigation.

The rice measurements show the alloy and the catalyst forces the nanotubes to bring the defects that alter the chirality midstream.