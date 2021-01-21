Physicists and researchers always search for various aspects of light to learn more, they are not just only curious about light instead they also learn about the signals which are being produced by the particles interaction with neutrinos etc, these are called fundamental particles which are having less mass and a detector which contain lots of noble gases in liquid form. These light signals cannot be detected with naked eyes even after getting more bright as they come under the range of ultraviolet light in the EM spectrum. As we all know that it is impossible to see the UV light with naked eyes without any medium this is the reason that most of the physics experiments work best within the visible range of spectrum as compared to the UV range.

The concept of powerful nanotechnology has been introduced by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory for making good efforts in the particle physics and get better results with the help of photosensors from the environment.

Stephen Magill the physicist of Argonne high-energy says that it is not very difficult to buy photosensors, you can simply get them from different online companies and most of them are available in visible range which has the capability of sensing photons which we can easily see in the visible light.

For making the more sensitive photosensors towards UV radiation, Magill and his team in Argonne with the University of Texas at Arlington use the nanoparticles by making a coating of these particles on photodetectors. After applying this technique to the surprise results are quite dramatic with this composition. These photosensors show a significantly high sensitivity towards UV radiation as compared to other photodetectors which are not coated.

Magill says that in order of making nanoparticles effective it is important to take care of their sizes. If the nanoparticles are small in size then they will absorb the photons which are having a short wavelength which will later produce or emit photons of the long wavelength which are having low energy. This phenomenon of transition is named as Stokes shift by the scientists which can convert UV photons in the visible photons.

As per the Magill within the range of 300 to 400 nanometers there is lots of light which we can not see through naked eyes but by shifting or changing the wavelength we can make that light more useful and visible too as per our concerns.