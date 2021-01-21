In the year 2018, June 27th the Parker Solar Probe launched the mission. The mission will get closer to the sun than any human-made object. This solar probe heat shield is called as TPS or thermal protection system on the spacecraft.

In the making of 60 years of this mission, parker solar probe will make an incredible journey to the corner of the sun, which is the region of the solar world. In the year 2018, August the orbit of spacecraft will carry within 4 million miles of the surface of the sun, which is attached permanently to the spaceship. This will collect data, which will be the inner functions of the corona.

The heat shield will protect all things within its range and the casts on the spacecraft relevantly. The temperature on the heat shield will reach 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit at park solar prob. But the spacecraft instruments will reach about 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heat shield is designed with two panels of’ carbon composite and superheated carbon. The heat shield, which is facing the sun, is an especially white coating formulated which reflects the sun’s energy which is far from the spacecraft.

The heat shield weights about 160 pounds on the earth; the foam core is 97 percent air. Parker solar probe travels speedily as 430,000 miles per hour, as its near approach to the sun. This is fast enough to make a journey to Washington DC from Philadelphia. In about a second, the spacecraft and the shield have to be less weight to accomplish the required orbit.

In the year 2017 during the testing of the Thermal protection system reinstallation at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland, it has been stated that Parker Solar Probe has been completely integrated.

The spacecraft and the heat shield went through an evaluation and testing separately at Goddard Space Flight Center of NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland, prior of shipping out to Astrotech space operation in Titusville, Florida in the 2018 April. Recently Parker Solar Probe moved closer to the sun. This solar probe is a part of the sun-earth system, which directly affects society and life. Goddard manages LWS for the NASA division of science mission for the Heliophysics, Directorate in Washington D.C, which leads LWS. The applied physics of Johns Hopkins leads the parker solar probe mission for NASA. APL built and designed the spacecraft, and it will operate it.