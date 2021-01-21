It was some months ago that NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) had launched one of its newest satellite. It was launched with the objective of observing, analyzing and providing essential information on weather in the United States of America. This satellite launched by NOAA was named as GOES-17. At the first place, the GOES-17 satellite was expected to monitor the weather conditions and procedures that spread and cover the eastern half area of the country.

The satellite was adequately designed and well equipped with high-quality sensors as well as cameras along with the involvement of latest technologies and trends related to space satellites. It was done so by taking into account the primary objective of studying and analyzing weather conditions in United States’ eastern half region. The satellite was expected to provide suitable, significant and accurate data related to weather like never before. While all these expectations adhered to the launch of the satellite, the same got a shook up when a malfunction related to equipment occurred in the satellite.

The GOES-R Program of GOES-17 satellite recently started facing a performance problem with the cooling system. Taking place during the ordering of the GOES-17 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument, the cooling system is considered to be an essential division of the Advanced Baseline Imager or ABI. During the on-orbit checkout, the cooling system could not initiate correctly and as expected. Advanced Baseline Imager is an instrument of the GOES-17 satellite which recurrently clicks images of our planet in the perceptible and infrared light.

As per the announcement was done by NAA, the cooling system of the GOES-17 satellite is not performing the way it was expected. It means that the essential instruments of the satellite need to be closed down for a period of more than a few hours.

While the issue of the cooling system needs a sincere concern, the experts from NASA (National Aeronautics Space Agency), ABI, NOAA and other concerned experts are examining the problem and trying to find out the possible and most appropriate solutions for the same. The issue of the cooling system is quite severe as it is affecting thirteen channels, including infrared and close-to-infrared, in the instrument called Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI). The concerned officials of NOAA said that the Advanced Baseline Imager needs to be almost -350℉ so that it can take images in infrared properly. This temperature is quite low and cold and to achieve the same, the ABI vitally needs a correctly performing cooling system.