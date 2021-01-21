Stephen Hawkins stated that through black holes, time travel might be possible. Other facts known about black holes say that they can absorb everything and anything that enters a black hole can never be found again. Truth or myth, black holes do raise curiosity. A new supermassive black hole has been identified at the centre of the Milky Way. Astronomers have found specific objects inside that area which act like stars, look like gas clouds and appear puffy and strange.

Anna Ciurlo, who is post-doctorate in astronomy at the University of California has identified this black hole utilising a data of last twelve years at the W. M. Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. The findings were presented to the American Astronomical Society held on June 07 in Denver. The object has been named ‘G-object.’

Other G objects were also seen previously, namely G-1 which was recognised in 2004, G-2 observed in the year 2012. The identity of preceding G objects was not clear. But when it was found that the objects survived the gravitational pull of the Milky Way’s super-massive black hole, it became clear to the astronomers that the objectives were something different. The 3D spectro- imaging confirmed that they were not the background emissions but G-objects. Three objects (G3, G4 and G5) also called bloated stars have become so large that they have started functioning as a black hole.

Now, the question arises – what made them so enormous?

GCOI – UCLA’s Galactic Center Orbits Initiative – thinks that the collision of two stars orbiting each other led to a merger leading to the creation of these G-objects and making them so large. Only such an event can create puffed up objects which would take years to return to the size of a regular star. Professor Morris gave this hypothesis for the creation of these G-objects.

To understand them better, researchers need to see and observe these g-objects when they will be interacting with the super-massive black hole. These puffy cosmic objects have raised several questions, the answers to which are yet unknown. At this point, the G-objects are moving very quickly and are close to the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. But researchers still are trying to understand what brought them here in the first place, how they were created and what purpose they serve. “They must have an interesting story to tell,” Ciurlo said.