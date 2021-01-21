China’s TanSat, A carbon dioxide monitoring satellite is delivering the data to as many as seventy-five data users worldwide. The satellite has already received 11000 data orders across the globe and has processed 27478 GB data downloads so far. The satellite was launched at the end of the year 2016 from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in Gobi Desert. TanSat weighs 620 kilograms and was initially sent into sun-synchronous orbit, around 700 km from the surface of the earth. The aim of the satellite is to monitor concentration, flow and distribution of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The satellite provides independent data and this data is useful in a better understanding of the climate changes. The satellite was launched on a three-year mission and examines the carbon dioxide levels after every sixteen days. The data available is accurate to 4 parts per million (ppm).

China is the third country after Japan and the United States to have initiated a program to monitor the greenhouse gases across the world through its satellite. TanSat has an ability to observe sun, moon, objects n the ground as well as solar flares. The satellite is programmed for different modes and each mode can help to observe the land and the ocean while constantly adjusting its orientation as well as position. The observational data from the satellite is calibrated and examined by ground-based observation centres which are six in number.

The satellite had already produced its first carbon dioxide maps ranging globally last month. TanSat is capable of monitoring and observing carbon dioxide with its hyperspectral imaging. This greenhouse gas monitoring satellite measures carbon dioxide as well as the carbon dioxide flux. TanSat can measure the absorption of carbon dioxide near the infrared zone. The maps were ready after a year of the satellite’s launch.

The satellite is helping analyze the concentration of carbon dioxide and emission hotspots due to the fossil fuel combustion and industrial activity. The world is currently reeling under the threat of global warming and its consequences. This satellite is one step towards the understanding and rei=enforcement of steps that should be taken to ensure minimum damage. The satellite will be providing data continuously for a particular period of time and is currently processing carbon dioxide measurements on a continuous basis. The data stays crucial for may domains across the world and the accuracy of the data is striking. The satellite and its measurements were validated by Yang and its team.