The first positive energy classroom of the UK is designed with Swansea University research team, which made more than half times energy it consumed. The group has revealed that this is according to data from its first year of operation. As the researchers launched, the next part of their research gathering evidence and data on an office building, similar methods using in its construction.

Presently buildings account for 40% of energy consumption in the UK. This latest building called the current office, which points the path to low carbon offices of a new generation. This produces their clean energy supply. It is designed by a UK knowledge and innovation center led by Swansea University. SPECIFIC designed it. The Research Director for SPECIFIC and Swansea University College of Engineering, Professor Dave Worsley explained that the SPECIFIC work involves a tow side link between real-world application and research. The processing methods take them to the full-scale buildings to the lab, and the study of SPECIFIC focuses on improving solar technologies.

With our building demonstration programme, we are testing and proving the ‘buildings as power stations’ concept in real buildings, which are used every day. The data obtained from these buildings is then fed back into our fundamental research into solar energy technologies and used to accelerate and steer their development.’

The active organization combines a wide range of modern technologies, which will enable to give store and release the solar power into one stable system, including:

1. A curved roof with regular solar power – showing the flexible nature of the laminated photovoltaic panel;

2. A Photovoltaic Thermal process on the south facing the wall – which can generate both electricity and heat from the sun in one system.

3. Lithium-ion batteries stored the power and generated and a 2,000-litre water tank to store solar heat.

The ‘buildings are the concept of power stations’ has already been shown to work. Next to the Active Office is the UK’s first energy-positive active classroom. It is built by SPECIFIC; this was named as Project of the Year by the RICS Wales recently. The Active Classroom generated more than one and half times the energy it consumed in the first year of operation. For Swansea, the UK government is more ambitious, and the government is the proud supporter of this solar power system.