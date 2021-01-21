In one of the recent announcements, the Space X has made it clear that they have no plans to go with the $2 billion broadband subsidies the Federal Communication Commission will be starting next month. An invitation was sent to the telecommunication providers all over the US, and the satellite operators were also invited to take part into the same.

These Subsidies would be paid during the next ten years, and one of the main aims of the FCC is to make the broadband connections in rural India more visible. A few experts believe this to be one of the bold moves taken by the SpaceX.

SpaceX Starlinks satellites seem much better to meet the standards imposed by the FCC. They said that their satellites could easily bounce the signal in just 25 to 30 milliseconds despite the spacecraft will remain available at a long distance and will orbit an area of around 1200KM. The FCC standards are 100 milliseconds period for bouncing the signal to the ground and then back again.

They have already made it very clear to the FCC in one of their recent letters that they are not seeking any help through this funding for the Starlink. They are fully confident and are technologically capable of making the internet reachable to remote areas of the US without taking any form of government aid.

Starlinks is believed to be one of the fantastic satellites that are good enough to be trusted for connecting rural and urban areas through internet connectivity. A letter was written by the SpaceX to FCC on the May 8 already stated the same. They said that they really don’t want to have the money of taxpayers for their mission and can easily keep up the pace by putting maximum efforts towards innovation.

According to them, the same can help in cutting down the cost up to a reasonable extent. SpaceX is not the only one who has refused the government aid in the US. The OneWeb has also neglected the same in the year 2017. OneWeb has already been working on the betterment of internet connections in the US. They have plans to add 1980 satellites in the lower orbits of the earth to make the internet more visible.

Presently, the FCC has given them approval for 720 satellites, and the number is primarily expected to boost as per the loyal demand of OneWeb.