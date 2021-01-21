As published by NASA, Elon Musk – The founder of SpaceX, has submitted a plan to expand its presence dramatically at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In a draft environmental review the agency published, the need of a 67 acre land as SpaceX’s Operations Area which is about one mile north of the Kennedy Space Center, near the visitor centre complex.

The plan was first reported by James Dean, a space reporter via a story published in the Florida Today on Friday.

SpaceX is hoping to initiate about 30 orbital launches by 2018, a record for any country on the number of missions and that too by a single company alone. The majority of the starts is planned using Falcon 9, although a couple would be through Falcon Heavy – the rocket system that is the most powerful in today’s time. Saying so, SpaceX is on the verge of getting started.

In an email to Business Insider from James Gleeson, SpaceX representative mentions that – As SpaceX’s manifestation and cadence on the missions out of Florida moves ahead, the company at the same time is looking forward in expanding its capabilities and streamlining the operations to facilitate the launch and land to re-fly the family of Falcon rockets.

As outlined in the document from NASA on the launch plans, SpaceX believes that it needs to support around 54 launches of the Falcon 9 and around ten launches of the Falcon Heavy each year and also the recovery of various rocket parts that can be reused. 64 rocket launches are more than double the announced launching goals of SpaceX.

The document also mentions that the primary purpose of all of these is to build a site that promotes SpaceX in its ambitions and target to complete an efficient, reusable and local vehicle launch program.

SpaceX says it needs more space and further facilities to establish this record-setting launches.

The company aims to develop a futuristic and an alien head shaped control tower to facilitate the monitoring of all launches and landings. As per the plans, the tower would be of 300 feet height.

SpaceX has also sought permissions to develop a 133,000 square feet hanger to process the used rocket nosecones and boosters or anything that it recovers. This would help save millions of dollars by reusing these for future launches.

At the same time, the company also wants to develop a ‘rocket garden’ to display and feature things like used Falcon parts – boosters and Dragon spaceships, which the company considers as historic vehicles to space.