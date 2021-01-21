One of signs of strong position of any launch service provider is number of scheduled launches. If we take a look on SpaceX, keeping this thought in mind, it should not be surprising why Elon Musk’s company is still one of the leaders on space market.

Telesat, broadcasting company based in Ottawa, Canada, announced about signing agreement with SpaceX for launching next two communication satellites. Telstar-18V and Telstar-19V will be launched in late 2018, probably on atop of Falcon-9 Heavy due their start mass. Of course it is possible that SpaceX will decide to utilize Falcon-9, but due the planned weight of Telstar-18V, which is at least around 5000 kg it will be close to payload limit for Falcon-9. Due the fact that contract is signed, it seems that SpaceX is quite sure that they will manage to finish all tests and start operating Falcon-9 Heavy in 2018.

Telstar-18V and Telstar-19V are representing new generation of communication satellites in Telesat constellation. They were contracted in November and December 2015 under agreement with Space Systems/Loral. Satellites will be based on proven and reliable SSL-1300 bus. They will have power consumption at 14 kW with powering system based on deployable solar arrays and onboard batteries. Onboard equipment varies for both satellites. Telstar-18V will be equipped in high power transponders operating in Ku and C band. It will be placed at 138° east and with C band transponder it will cover with its range Asia Pacific region and provide connectivity between East Asia and both Americas. Ku band transponders on Telestar-18V will definitely confirm position of Telesat on broadcasting markets in Mongolia, East Asia and China. Telstar-19V will be also based on SSL-1300 but payload includes transponders operating in Ku and Ka band. Satellite will be placed at 63° west and will cover with its range both Americas. Ka band will cover North part of Canada, Caribbean and North Atlantic, thanks to Ku band transponder Telstar-19V will provide broadband services in Brazil, Andean region and on the waters of North Atlantic. Both satellites were designed to remain operational for at least 15 years.

Sources:

https://www.telesat.com/news-events