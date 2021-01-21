President Trump while addressing the West Point football team at the White House in this month expressed his views of adding space force as one of the military branches. It will be able to conduct warfighting missions beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Trump is endowing his ideas of the military for a long time and has expressed the same thing while delivering a speech to military members in California. This proposal received congressional support earlier but today is facing a lot of criticism from the Pentagon. The creation of such a force would mark the first new military branch since the Air Force was established in 1947.

Trump in another conference said,” “I was saying it the other day – ’cause we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space – I said, maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the space force”. He further added and said I was not serious regarding the concept at that time but later I said what a great idea. Maybe we’ll have to do that in the future.

Terry Virts, the former commander of International Space Station and a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force told that military had conducted operations in space for a long time and if the things are coming, we will not hesitate to proceed with it further. Virts further told that militarizing the space has already done 50 years ago and every nation on Earth that has a significant military has some space component to it as well. It makes the military more effective and more influential.

Terris Virts also told that U.S Air Force Space Command is that division of the Air Force which handles most of the country’s military operations in space. It employees around 36,000 people at more than 130 sites all around the world. With the major priority to look after the GPS, weather and communication satellites this division is looking after the most essential parts of the space world which are also called as space situational awareness. Virt says,” They track objects in space and keep track of what other countries are doing in space. There’s a lot of what happens in space that directly affects combat operations in the Army or Air Force or Navy.”

But Pentagon since a long time is opposing the idea of creating a space force and the major reason behind are the leaders who argue that it would lead to making the Defense Department bureaucracy more complicated.