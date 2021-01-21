A group of scientists has revealed new molecular water properties that are a discovery of a phenomenon, previously unnoticed. Liquid water is recognized as an ultimate transporter of its self-auto ionization products that are charged species obtained while the water molecule (H2O) is divided into protons (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH). This significant production property of water makes it a complex component in binging electrochemical energy storage and production technologies such as fuel cells. However, life would impossible if water did not keep its characteristic.

Water is recognized to consist of a weak intricate network, directional interactions that are known as hydrogen bonds. For a century it was said that the water mechanism transport H+ and OH. Ions were mirror pictures for each other, similar in all ways except the hydrogen bonds involved in the process for directions.

The present state of the art computer simulations and theoretical models predicted a fundamental asymmetry in the process. This can be exploited in several applications by tailoring a process to favor ion over the other.

A group of scientists team at the University of New York, led by Professor Alexej Jerschow and including Emilia Silletta, an NYU post-doctoral fellow, and Mark Tuckerman, a professor of chemistry and mathematics at NYU, introduced an experiment novel for nailing down the asymmetry. This approach included cooling water down to its temperature of maximum density. Here the asymmetry is expected to be manifested powerfully. Thereby, it is allowing to detected carefully.

It is general knowledge that ice floats on water and lakes freeze from the top of it. This happens because water molecules pack into a structure with minimum density than liquid water. An unusual; properties of water manifestation increases the freezing point and reaches at four-degree Celsius at the maximum. This maximum density of temperature dictates that liquid is found below the ice. By cooling, water by this temperature the nuclear magnetic resonance processes show the difference in tow ions reaches a maximum value. Previously it’s been noted that water consists one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms, But the hydrogen atoms are mobile and can jump from one molecule to another and this hopping renders the two ionic species mobile in water.

According to other research, that is ranging from the enzyme function study in the body to understanding how a living organism can live in the harsh conditions including highly acidic environments or sub-freezing temperatures. This is impacting the team findings.