NASA is driving the visualizations to a new high with its latest 360-degree visualization tool that will put users on the surfaces of Kepler-186f, TRAPPIST-1d and other exotic exoplanets. This new visual reality tool lets the user explore the surfaces of these exoplanets and it is now possible to look at the exotic landscapes, beautiful yet different skies and experience the planetary engineering first hand. The tool helps the users to take a look at the alien world in interactive visualizations.

Now it is time to experience the blood-red sky of the TRAPPIST-1d. The tool with its extremely imaginative power will even put the user on the surface of Kepler-16b’s hypothetical moon. Kepler-16b was the Kepler telescope’s first revelation of a planet in the “circumbinary” orbit– circumnavigating two stars, instead of one star in the double star system. If one could stand on the actual surface of Kepler, it would have been possible to experience two sunsets on the same surface. This exoplanet is 492 light years away from the sun and most of the characteristics possessed by the Kepler are still a mystery to the actual world. The exoplanet is cold and lies outside the habitable zone, but the visualization tool can help to experience how it would be like.

These exoplanets are very distant, and it is impossible for the researchers to detect the atmospheres. Similarly, it is not possible to know how these distant worlds look like. The tool helps with exploring the probabilities. NASA has initiated many projects with TESS and James Webb space telescope, to find out if there are exoplanets around our solar system and if there are somewhat is the atmosphere like. These fact-finding mission will help to bridge the gap between speculation and reality. The Kepler space telescope of NASA has by far discovered 3700 exoplanets. TESS on other hand is striving to investigate for exoplanets around the sun and its neighboring stars.

Many of the exoplanets discovered so far are familiar to the gaseous planets like Jupiter and Saturn and many others are familiar to the rocky planets including mars and earth. These exoplanets are known to have peculiar features that set them apart. The visualization tool is a part of NASA’s exoplanet exploration program. The visualizations are viewable on mobile devices, desktop as well as virtual reality headsets that work with the smartphones. The tool makes it possible to have a look at these distant worlds which instead of rotating around the star, float freely in space.