Following the continuous eruptions at the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, a massive flow of lava wiped out the neighborhood and filled the Kapoho Bay on Tuesday, 5th June. Satellite images released on Wednesday, 6th of June portrays the intensity of devastation caused in the region and around the bay. Reports confirmed that hundreds are left homeless, and everything around the area has been destroyed.

The volcano in the Big Island of Hawaii, still continuous to erupt, with no signs of calming down. The tropical countryside with lush greenery and pristine neighborhoods have all been engulfed with clouds of volcanic ashes, hurdles of lava and molten rocks ever since the latest eruptions on May 3rd.

Located at the far end east of the Big Island, the Pāhoa region has been covered all with enormous lava flow that might be slow yet devastating. Starting Sunday, the lava flow slowly crept towards Kapoho Bay, approximately a 1000 feet wide ocean retreat, and by Tuesday, the lava had engulfed the entirety of the bay and its surrounding neighborhood areas.

In a shock filled statement, Hawaii News Now reported that Kapoho Bay is entirely gone, wholly wiped away and filled with lava. It also stated that hundreds of structures and homes are destroyed, including the second one of the mayor of Big Island. According to Reuters, about 200 unique structures have been killed by the volcano since it first erupted this time in May and the count is expected to rise more. While all these destructions were happening at the Big Island, the satellite captured the events silently and minutely from space.

DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-2 Earth-imaging satellite captured all the images – before and after they were released this Wednesday. A dramatic difference can be found between the images between the 3rd of June ones and the ones captured on 5th of June. The photos show how the lava covered the Kapoho Bay in two days, says a spokesperson for the company in his statement.

According to locals, Kapoho Bay used to be a special place filled with tide pools that were unique. Comparing the images captured by the satellite one by one shows how the lava covered the entire area slowly and the quantum of damages done in just two days.