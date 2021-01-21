On 11th March 1998, the asteroid astronomers around the world received new observation data, and an ominous message on the latest data explored asteroid 1997 XF11. The near earth object studies on NASA enters the third decade. This is suggested that it has the chance of hitting the earth from nearly one KM away in 2028.

The initial asteroid orbits determination and repository observations came from the Minor Planet Center, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was planned to alert a small astronomical community that seeks and tracks asteroids to call for new observations rapidly. Some media outlets did not know how to make an announcement and they sometimes mistakenly highlighted the prospect of the Earth doomed.

It is discovered that the earth was never in danger from 1997 XF11. After a thorough orbit analysis performing, Don Yeomans, then the leader of the Solar System Dynamics group at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and his colleague Paul Chodas ended this. Chodas, who is now director of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), located at JPL said that the 2028 influence was importantly impossible.

Chodas said that they still getting queries about XF11 influencing in 2028. There is no chance that XF11 influencing our planet for the next 200 years. He thanks to CNEOS’ precise orbit calculations using observation data to the center of the minor planet. He said they provide the final orbits map for the solar system.

NEOS are comets and asteroids that bring them into the solar system within 121 million miles of the orbit of the earth around the sun. NEOS means near earth objects. NEO 1997 XF11 media frenzy demonstrated the requirement for precision and clarity about the close objects near the earth and communicated with the public. Chados make this statement.

Within ten years of time, NASA’s original aspects of 1998 congressional request will detect at least 90% of all NEOS. To accomplish the congressional goal the headquarters of NASA requested for JPL to establish a new office to work with the data offered by the international astronomical union-sanctioned Minor planet submission center. The academic institutions of the United States and US air force space coordinated with the observatories of the comets and asteroids.

The small asteroids will not be a threat to influence the earth. However, they could cause a massive regional loss of life and devastations. CNEOS continues to improve in its observatory analysis.