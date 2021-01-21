Space rocks have created unusual orbit, though they are small in size but are present in a very disorderly manner because of which they keep pushing one another and created these orbits. According to some of the astronomers these orbits are believed to be the signature of hypothesizing “planet nine,” as suggested by a new study.

More than 2,300 bodies have been discovered by several researchers till date in the cold beyond the Neptune’s orbit. As these trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) are present in huge number, it makes it quite complicated to model the evolution of these orbits as it requires a lot of computation work to do so.

On June 4 during a news conference, Ann-Marie Madigan said: “The picture that we are having in our mind is somewhat like a lot many little moons are present in the solar system, and they are floating around the solar system and also interacting with the comets.” She is an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

At 232nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society which was held in Denver, results were presented by Madigan and an undergraduate student of Colorado Boulder.

The region which lies immediately beyond Neptune is known as the Kuiper Belt. In this region TNO’s of different sizes are present. The largest among them is known as Pluto, planet which was discovered more than 60 years back.

Some TNO’s are even believed to be disconnected objects as their orbit is exceptionally far from the sun, and they are not likely to get affected by the gravity of Neptune or any known planet. The most famous TNO is Sedna, it takes almost a time span of 11,400 years to complete single orbit, and it never comes close to the sun.

Astronomers Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown announced in 2016 that an undiscovered planet has created some unusual signatures of TNO’s orbit and lead Sedna and more to even move far regions. They also said that it is possible that the dubbed planet nine in mass can be 20 times more than that of earth and also it may be incredibly far from the sun. To this hypothesis of the planet nine everyone did not agree with.

Researchers said that movement of TNOs is very much similar to the flow of clock hands. Massive objects move like the hour hand, i.e., slowly. Smaller and less enormous one move in the same manner to the minute hand does, i.e., quickly. The final result is that small body gets collected together very fast and as their gravity as a whole is very strong; it is enough for reshaping the path of TNOs which are getting closer.

With time massive objects will also arrive in extreme orbits. And this is what causing detachment, not any unseen ninth planet is responsible for it. During a news conference, Fleisig said.