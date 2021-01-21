According to a new investigation, it is known that during the 20th century the coastal regions of the Baltic sea have lost plenty of oxygen. This sea hosts various dead zones, expansion of salt water without oxygen in the world. Here animal life cannot survive.

Decades of pollution runoff and fertilizer and other algal blooms are the result of Baltic that has expanded dead zones. During this process, the flowers die, and the decomposing algae pull a significant amount of oxygen from the water.

In recent time, the nutrient input by a human has decreased and for this hypoxia persists in the region. Algae decaying feed oxygen-eating microbes. This algae release phosphorous and pull nitrogen from nature. In a news release, Tom Gilbert who is an assistant professor at the University of Helsinki said that the high human inputs had been decreasing which was a result of the total amounts of nitrogen and phosphorous. According to a researcher named Sami Jokinen, who has been working at the University of Turku, he said that this is a self-sustaining circle and it can reverse after decades. This adverse feedback is the indication of global warming. Oxygen cannot be held by warm water rather than cold water.

Scientists have drilled sediments cores from the Archipelago sea – this means a thin layer of the Baltic sea lying between Sweden and Finland and this drilling is done because to place the oxygen losses in the region. This helped the scientists to track the influence of changing the climate on several nutrient pollutions and oxygen levels. The analysis was published in the Biogeosciences journal last week. This showed the concentration of oxygen, which was low between 900 to 1350 AD, in the warm climate known as medieval climate Anomaly. Modern coastal loses are more severe.

Jilbert said that the coastal region’s oxygen loss is the sound signal of current human nutrient inputs. During the early 1900s while fresh oxygen is picking up stream, that time the researchers showed them the recent oxygen losses, which is picking up stream. To limit the problem of oxygen loss in the Baltic sea, scientists are doing more investigation to limit nutrient loading, which will slow global warming.

Jibert said that for many countries, it’s good news, that the Baltic catchment has taken essential steps towards nutrient loading deduction. There are already improvements shown in some coastal regions. With a good knowledge of understanding of the balance between nutrient inputs and change of climate it will ensure to help the Baltic management in future.