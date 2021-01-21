Launch from Cape Canaveral launch site SLC-40 of next eleven OG2 low earth orbit communication satellites operated by Orbcomm.

Orbcomm still continues its planned upgrade of OG-1 satellites. Designed to 4 years missions by Orbital Sciences Corporation and manufactured in amount at 36 are solid base of Orbcomm constellation. But Orbcomm is not resting on laurels, and since 2012 is constantly sending Orbcomm OG-2 satellites to orbit. OG-2 designed and manufactured by Sierra Nevada Corporation, subsidiary of Boeing Corporation. Comparing to previous generation it have longer mission life (over 5 years) and upgraded communication capabilities – customers with new modems should be available to send data packets twelve times faster. OG-2 will be fully compatible with OG-1, so both generations will operate together. Orbcomm ordered 18 OG-2 satellites; there is possibility that to continue present operational potential (35 satellites on orbit) and meet growing customer needs Orbcomm will think about building another generation of OG satellites in the next few years.

SpaceX as a launch service provider is going to utilize Falcon-9 1.2V rocket in this mission. As first rocket developed in 21st century it is safe and reliable solution for demanding customers. With nine starting engines it provides safety launch even in case of shut downing one engine. Falcon in version 1.2V is latest SpaceX generation, with redesigned thrust control of Merlin-1d engines but still without reusable technology fully adopted. It will be first launch of Falcon-9 1.2V after postponing SES-9 satellite mission from 20th November 2015.

Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Falcon_(rocket_family)

http://www.spacex.com/falcon9

http://www.orbcomm.com/networks/og2-launch

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orbcomm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communications_satellite

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orbital_Sciences_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sierra_Nevada_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orbcomm_(satellite)

http://space.skyrocket.de/doc_sdat/orbcomm-2.htm