Panasonic Eco Solutions has introduced the HIT S Series Module, a brand new premium sensible module for the U.S. residential market optimized by SolarEdge. This module represents the mixing of industry-leading star technology from Panasonic and SolarEdge to change and accelerate star module installation, and deliver additional power to owners.

Expanding Panasonic’s electrical phenomenon superior HIT portfolio, the HIT S Series Module with a SolarEdge power optimizer is intended to come up with additional alternative energy altogether conditions, as well as high temperatures, as compared to leading competitors, because of Panasonic’s industry-low temperature coefficient.

“As states across the U.S. follow in California’s footsteps to incentivize and need star module installations, energy storage and energy-efficient upgrades, trade leaders like Panasonic and SolarEdge should continue pushing boundaries in star technology innovation,” same Mukesh Sethi, head, star, and Energy Storage Division, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America.

The new HIT S Series sensible module with a SolarEdge power optimizer offers simplified supplying to accelerate installation. Designed to specifically work with SolarEdge inverters, the module offers all the SolarEdge advantages of inflated energy production for quicker come on investment, improved style flexibility for increased aesthetic and optimum upper side style, module-level observance of time period system performance, in addition as an increased safety with SafeDC technology for the module-level ending.

Additionally, the SolarEdge electrical converter, that works with the HIT S Series sensible module, is future-ready to upgrade to StorEdge or EV-charging, serving to owners increase energy independence.

“As the leading electrical converter company within the U.S. residential star market, SolarEdge is devoted to operating with similar trade leaders World Health Organization are committed to developing new solutions that build going star more cost-effective and accessible to additional folks,” same Peter Mathews, North America head for SolarEdge.

The HIT S Series sensible module is roofed by Panasonic’s 25-year TripleGuard warrant that has module protection, as well as performance, skill, and elements. With a secure ninety.76 p.c rated power output when twenty-five years, owners can do additional energy savings year after year.

SolarEdge’s power optimizer warrant is for twenty-five years and its electrical converter warrant is for twelve years, long to twenty or twenty-five years. The SolarEdge resolution includes remote and module-level observance free for twenty-five years.

Attendees at alternative energy International 2018, Sept. 24 – 27, are going to be among the primary within the world to visualize the new superior HIT S Series sensible module on show in Panasonic booth #1520 and SolarEdge booth #26