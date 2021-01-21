NOAA better known as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s has Delivered Amazing First Images Despite the difficulties faced due to the Defect in the satellite.

A year back, we had partially ancient satellites to send information about the weather conditions and the 1990s era was that of probabilities and possibilities, nothing was guaranteed. We need satellite system which can warn us in due time and save us from the disasters as devastating as the Tsunami in 2004. Otherwise too, the scientist requires hardware that could gather data with extreme precision and is free from errors or assumptions of all kinds.

In 2016, a new generation of satellites was launched and established into the orbit which could send clear images of Earth. The photos were, however, stunning but not regular. Certain glitches prevented the system from working to its full capacity.

In this context, after GOES-16, GOES-17 was the satellite launched on 2nd of March this year. A ULA Atlas-V rocket was used for the mission. The spacecraft ascended to an altitude of about 36,000 kilometers before it got established into the orbit to monitor the western hemisphere. Both the satellites are looking at the US but from opposite ends.GOES-16 looks down on the Caribbean, Atlantic ocean, and US east coast while GOES-17 sees the west coast of the US, Hawaii, and the Pacific Ocean all the way down to New Zealand. Both the satellites working together can keep tabs on all the weather conditions that affect the US.

ABI – Advanced Baseline Imager of GOES-17 captures the first images for general masses on May 20th. The power lies in the cameras in the satellites, GOES-16 could detect the wildfires in northern Texas last year even before the locals could place emergency calls for help. It was just because of GOES-16, the local fire department initiated the process of evacuation while there was still time. Several lives were saved since NOAA was working as a silent vigilance squad. GOES-17s ABI can scan Earth in 16 bands – visual, UV, Infrared, etc.- this helps in predicting the climatic conditions in a much precise manner than ever before.

NOAA can also monitor cloud cover, fog, and other weather patterns because of such beautiful satellites and thus is planning to have more of them. Meteorologists and researchers experienced some problems in the cooling system and are working to repair them.