The renowned company, SpaceX, is working on a helium tank that would be used for launches along with the astronauts. The company is working on the design of this tank so that it can become entirely safe for astronauts. During the initial days of this month, the SpaceX Company had come up with the presentation of Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket which was an upgraded version. But unfortunately, that mission could not succeed for crew configuration. The National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) said that the mission needs to be flawless so that it can safely carry astronauts.

The SpaceX Company has been designing, manufacturing and launching spacecraft as well as satellites since its establishment in the year 2002. It has contributed significantly in transforming the space technology from time to time.

The innovative helium tank of Falcon 9 is expected to fly for the very first time in the later months of this year. The new helium tank is considered to contain helium bottles. These helium containers are called COPVs (that is, composite overwrapped pressure vessels). These containers will have cold helium with high pressure which will be inducted into the propellant tanks of the Falcon 9 rocket. In fact, the SpaceX Company is planning a strategy in which the rocket will be loaded with an incredibly cool propellant that will be quite dense. Such amenity will help the astronauts to stay safe in the spacecraft. The team workers belonging to the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) of NASA are waiting that the helium tank becomes wholly safe and the same gets tested for its protection feature so that the astronauts stay satisfied for their safety issue.

Some time back, the Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket of the SpaceX Company was launched successfully. It was launched on 11th May. At that time, the Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket of the SpaceX Company was carrying a communication satellite. That communication satellite was called Bangabandhu 1 and belonged to Bangladesh. The launch of this communication satellite was successful. However, it is worth mentioning that during the same launch, the Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket did not fly the helium tank with it. Also, the helium tank was going through its design development procedure at that time. The Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX Company has to achieve seven successful missions consisting of launches before it can begin its primary aim of launching the spacecraft along with the astronauts.