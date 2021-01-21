NASA, ESA, Roscosmos and JAXA have just announced names of astronauts who will fly to International Space Station in 2017.

International Space Station as a biggest (and only one for the moment) habitable place in Space could not remain unused. Unique opportunity afforded by the development of science, however, requires the continued presence of the crew. International partners which are responsible for keeping ISS operational decided about who will fly to Station in 2017. This list is not complementing list of ISS Expeditions crew members who missions were postponed from 2016. Next year on ISS will fly members of four space agencies: NASA, ESA, Roscosmos and JAXA. First mission in 2017, Expedition 51/52, will start in March 2017. Astronaut Mark Vande Hei (NASA, first space mission) will fly to ISS on Soyuz MS-04 with cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Nikolai Tikhonov (first space mission) from Roscosmos. They will replace members of Expedition 49/50 (Shane Kimbrough (NASA), Andrey Borisenko and Sergey Ryzhikov from Roscosmos) and will work with remaining since 15th November 2016 members of the Expedition 50/51: astronaut Peggy Whitson (NASA), Oleg Novitskiy (Roscosmos) and Thomas Pesquet (ESA, France). In May 2017 members of Expedition 50/51 will return to Earth and their places will be taken by members of the Expedition 52/53: Fyodor Yurchikin (Roscosmos), Jack Fischer (NASA, first space mission) and Paolo Nespoli (ESA, Italy) who will reach ISS inside of Soyuz MS-05 in May. Members of the Expedition 52/53 will stay on ISS to November 2017. Crew members for Expedition 53/54 (Soyuz MS-06 docking planned for September 2017) will be Scott Tingle (NASA, first space mission), Ivan Vagner (first space mission) and Alexander Skvortsov from Roscosmos who will take places of members of Expedition 51/52. Expedition 54/55 crew will be Randy Bresnik (NASA), Sergey Ryazansky (Roscosmos) and Norishige Kanai (JAXA, first space mission) and date of their arrival to ISS is still under consideration. They will replace Fyodor Yurchikin (Roscosmos), Jack Fischer (NASA, first space mission) and Paolo Nespoli (ESA, Italy) from Expedition 52/53 probably in November 2017.

Sources:

