As per the new research, it is seen that the moon is slowly moving away from us and as result days are becoming longer on Earth. The moon is believed to be about 4.5 billion years old and is positioned at a distance of about 239000 miles away from Earth. However, due to the presence of tidal forces between the Earth and the moon, our satellite slowly moves away from the Earth at a speed of 1.5 inches per year. This movement is causing the Earth to rotate even slower on its axis than before.

With the help of a new process which is known as the astrochronology, the astronomers analyzed deeper into Earth’s geological past and tried to reframe our planet’s history. This investigation revealed a stunning fact which showed that just 1.4 billion years ago, the moon was very much closer to Earth which made it rotate faster. Thus, earlier a day lasted for only 18 hours, as per the reports released by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Study co-author, Stephen Meyers, who is also a professor of geosciences said that as the moon is moving away from the Earth, the rotating speed of our planet is also reducing simultaneously. He further added that the main aim for using astrochronology was to detect time in the distant past and also to find out different geological timescales. Also, the scientists want to study the rocks which are believed to be billions of years old in a similar fashion in which the modern geological processes are being considered.

As per the latest statement released, astrochronology is a combination of astronomical theory as well as a geological observation which helps the scientists to re-frame the history of the solar system and also to gauge the ancient climatic changes in a better way.

The moon along with the other celestial bodies has a significant influence on the rotation pattern of the Earth which creates orbital variations and is known as the Milankovitch cycles. Such changes in the rotational pattern help to determine which position on Earth sunlight will be seen first. The tilting pattern of the Earth will also be responsible for such phenomena.

The climatic pattern of Earth can be determined from the rocks which are hundreds of years old. However, as the per the latest statements from the researchers, this particular geological data regarding our planet’s ancient past is pretty limited and scarce. This made extracting data regarding the rotational speed of the Earth difficult. But the latest statistical method has caused the process easier form the researchers.