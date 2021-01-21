According to the representatives of The National Aeronautical Space Agency, the company is all set to pioneer a fresh mission in the year 2024 to aid the aerospace researchers in unravelling the mystery behind the bubble that is wrapped around our solar system.

The gigantic bubble that surrounds our solar system is generated by the Sun and is alternatively known as the Heliosphere.

This Heliosphere which is created by our Sun comparises of charged up solar particles and magnetic fields of the sun. The main purpose of this layer is to provide safety to Earth and other planets and celestial bodies present in our solar system from the harmful and life threatening cosmic and space radiations that are emitted in the cosmos.

Although the giant bubble wrap produced by the Sun cannot be penetrated easily, the scientists at NASA plan to design a probe that will gather and analyse the fast moving tiny particles that manages to make it through. The new Heliosphere Exploration mission is named as IMAP which is short for the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe.

The Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, quoted in a statement on Friday ,June 1 that the protective layer produced by the Sun helps in shielding the solar system from interstellar radiations to a great extent and this new mission will help them in the expansion of their knowledge on the working mechanisms of the ‘Cosmic filter’. He further added that this research has the potential to unravel the positive or negative impact on Earth that will be caused due to turbulence in the Heliosphere as NASA is planning to send astronauts deep in the space.

NASA officials further added that this mission was selected from a candidate proposal that was submitted in late 2017.

The officials are planning to launch the IMAP to a gravitationally stable point present in the space about 1.5 million kilometers sunwaerd from the Earth, also known as Earth Sun Lagrange Point 1.

The Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe will utilise science instruments present onboard to differentiate the atoms from the others. This will allow the researchers to understand the dynamics between the outer space medium and the winds generated by the Sun.

The total cost of this Heliosphere Exploring mission is estimated as round $492 million, which is exclusive of the launch vehicle. This mission is fifth in line for the Solar Terrestrial Probes program by NASA.