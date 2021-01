Today on 0751 GMT Japanese rocket H-IIA lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center. With Telstar-12V on atop, it is after correct separation with satellite at 1223 GMT. Telstar is starting its 15 year mission. Good luck Telstar and Telesat of Canada!

JAXA breathed a sigh of relief today. First commercial mission of the H-IIA rocket passed just to the history of space conquest as a full success. Congratulations JAXA! More about this mission You can read in this post.