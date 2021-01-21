Tracking the rise of global sea levels and initially designed for a mission that will suppose to last for a span of three to five years, the International Oceanography Satellite marks its ten years of operations this week in orbit.

On Sunday, the Xinhua news agency reported that – Jason-2 satellite was launched in space on June 2008, on an US-European Ocean Surface Topography Mission. It is since then that the satellite has taken more than 47, 000 rounds of the Earth in its mission.

As per NASA, the satellite has been made to work on measuring changes in the sea-level across the globe, observes oceanic currents, studies phenomenon of climates like the El Nina and the El Nino and also monitors long-term rise in global sea levels.

This Saturday in a statement made by Alain Ratier, Director General of EUMETSAT, and European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, the 10th anniversary of Jason- 2’s launch marks a landmark towards the development of operational oceanography as it was the first mission that involved two agencies – the EUMETSAT and the NOAA.

EUMETSAT along with NOAA (US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the ESA (European Space Agency) and the FNCSS (French National Center for Space Studies), all have been currently working on satellite altimeters of the future generation, which is projected to be launched by the next decade.

Raiter further said in his statement that by launching Jason-2 has paved the way for the transition from a highly successful research mission to the systems of operational altimeter, and it has now turned in to a reality with Jason-3, Jason-C/S Sentinel-6, and Sentinel-3, providing with data till up to 2030.

Jason – 3, that joined Jason – 2 in orbit as a follow-on mission in January 2016, and in 2017, July, Jason – 2 was set up for a new mission. The satellite was maneuvered to an orbit that is slightly lower than was somewhat power than its present orbit and it is from here; it has been gathering valuable data along with a series of ground tracks that are very closely spaced, at about just at a gap of 8 kilometers.

There have been significantly many other outcomes from the mission that includes research studies of the ocean’s circulation, the bond between the atmosphere and the ocean and better predictions and forecasts of the global climate.