Picture provided by ISRO

Recently cabinet has approved the GSLV Mk-III continuation program-Phase 1 funding. This is considered to be the initial phase of the very crucial operational flights that will help to launch the 4-ton group of the communication satellite. Such launching will prove to be very useful concerning country’s communication satellites needs.

This Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the funds for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) continuation program (Phase-I). The entire program consists of ten such flights at an estimated cost of 4338.20 crores. This crucial decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

Such launching of the GSLV Mk-III Phase-1 program which includes ten flights, will surely make India proud as it will become self-capable in the launching procedures of the 4 ton class of communication satellite. This step will reduce India’s dependency on procuring launch vehicle from the foreign companies to a great extent. This crucial decision from the Indian Government will make the nation much stronger and at the same time consolidate their position in term of space infrastructure along with their foreign counterparts.

The weight of GSLV Mk-III is considered to be much more than some of the similar rockets in the world. However, the carrying capacity of this vehicle is far less than others, as per the views of the experts. The rocket which is fueled by its cryogenic engine at the very upper stage had positioned communication satellite GSAT-19 earlier which weighed around 3.1 ton.

Experts from ISRO have said that the GSLV Mk III has three stages. The first stage is fired with the help of solid fuel while the two motors use liquid fuel. The second stage uses the liquid fuel while the third stage uses the cryogenic engine.

Such a high-level programme will cater to the needs of the high Throughput Satellites especially for the rural broadband connectivity and help VSAT, television broadcasters, DTH providers. This approval will benefit all the launchings that will take place during the period spanning from 2019-2024.

One experimental flight (LVM3-X) was already completed in the year of 2014 while one development flight (GSLV MkIII-D1) was completed in the year of 2017. The second development flight is scheduled to be done within Q2 of 2018-19. The approval of the continuation programme will allow independent access to space and make GSLV Mk-III very much cost effective vehicle for the Indian space industry.