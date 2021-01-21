Proton rocket lifted AMU1 communication satellite at 21:31 GMT on Christmas Eve.

Postponed from 23 December 2015 launch of Russian broadcasting satellite was performed successfully yesterday from Baikonur Cosmodrome. Satellite is owned by Russian Satellite Communications Co. Company which remains in possession of Russian state and is oriented for civilian communication services. AMU1 satellite is result of cooperation of RSCC and Airbus Defense and Space which was chosen as main contractor. In spite of commercial and civilian character of this mission it was not launched by commercial launch service provider – launch was under Roscosmos space agency. During this mission Proton rocket was utilized with Breeze-M upper stage, which successfully put AMU1 on correct 36° East orbit. Satellite will remain operational for fifteen years. RSCC will start to operate satellite on first quarter of 2016. Additional information about this mission you can find in this post.