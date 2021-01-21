We are all pretty busy finding lives on the other planets. But the same can also be searched on other moons. In a news article that was published on June 13, The Astrophysical Journal to be correct, researchers conducting experiments at the University of California, Riverside and the University of Southern Queensland have revealed the fact that 100 giant planets who host moons are capable of supporting life. The work of such scientists will help the designers to chalk out the design of the future telescopes that will have the capacity to identify such distant moons and also look for the possible environment for sustaining life within such atmosphere.

After the launch of NASA’s Kepler telescope in the year of 2009, scientists have been successful in locating hundreds of planets outside our solar system which are termed as exoplanets. The foremost objective of Kepler mission was to discover such planets which are within the habitable zones of the stars. In other words, it would be a situation where there would be neither too hot nor too cold environment for liquid water, and there would be some chance for life to exist.

Researchers are continuously targeting terrestrial planets because they think that such planets would geologically and atmospherically be perfect for life to sustain on them. Other places which the scientists are eyeing for are the gas giants which the scientists have identified during the Kepler mission. Scientists feel that Jupiter-like planets may involve rocky moon, known as the exomoons, where life could exist.

According to Stephen Kane, currently, 175 moons are known to the scientists who are orbiting around eight planets within our solar system. Most of such moons are orbiting around Jupiter and Saturn are beyond the habitable zone of the Sun. However, the similar situation does not exist for other solar systems. Kane is the associate professor of planetary astrophysics and also a member of the UCR’s Alternative Earths Astrobiology Centre. He further added to the fact that such search for exomoons will further enhance their scope of work within the space.

On the other hand, researchers have identified 121 large planets that possess orbits which are within the habitable zones of their stars. The radiuses of such planets are three times more than that of the Earth. Such planets are less common than terrestrial planets but re believed to host several and large moons.