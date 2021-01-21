The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works on a series of flight tests that demonstrate about a system of systems (SOS) and quick integration across land, sea, and air in the environments. This demonstrates held in California, the Naval Air Warfare Center in China Lake as a part of five years DARPA program called system of systems integration experiment and technology ( SOSITE).

Flight test aircraft and C-12 test would demonstrate the interoperability between a proved ability transmit data and a ground station. Between these systems, a novel integration technology uses STITCHES. The analysis used the enterprise open system architecture mission computer version 2 (EMC2), that is known as Einstein Box provides security protections among the systems.

The box enables secure experimental before deploying the operating system capability. The group demonstrated the four critical skills successfully. They are as follows:

Automatic composing messages and transmit messages between the systems including datalinks legacy can do it.

2. The first non-enterprise data links create rich and new information to exchange the flight through Link-16, agility, speed, and effectiveness.

3. The ground-based cockpit can live aircraft systems in actual time, and it demonstrates the SOS approach to reduce the data decision timeline.

4. The integration between APG-18., F-35, and automatic target recognition software of DARPA currently used to reduce the workload of the operator and creates a comprehensive image of the battlespace.

By demonstrating the affordable and rapid mission systems into the new architecture, SOSITE will help US forces to manage their benefits in today’s world. Taylor, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works Mission Systems Roadmaps director, said that the demonstration mainly focuses on improving the integration technologies to maximize the system’s capabilities in operation today. This is enabling the warfighters to use these systems in another way, which is not expected.

The SoS approach is essential for allowing US forces to reconfigure over any threat rapidly. Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in partnership with the U.S. Air Force and support from industry partners Apogee Research, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, BAE Systems, Phoenix Flight Test, General Dynamics and Rockwell Collins led this project. The demonstration is beneficial, and it is enabling to connect the warfighter network through DARPA. This is the latest demonstration held at China Naval warfare center.