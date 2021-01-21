Yesterday according to EDT time or today according to GMT time, Cygnus with supplies for ISS was launched from SCL-41 on Cape Canaveral. Spacecraft reached space and is continuing autonomous flight to International Space Station.

Orbital ATK and United Launch Alliance were targeting with launch to 03:05 GMT on 23rd March 2016. Punctually at 03:05 GMT Atlas V in 401 configuration started to lift off. Single RD-180 engine was working with full power to give enough force to lift rocket without support of strap-on rocket boosters. At T+0’40” rocket started to change trajectory to angle of 51.6°and after next 45 s rocket reached speed of 1 Ma. Rocket was not reporting any problems, RD-180 still were working correctly. As planned, at T+4’18” (+3 s later than it was planned) first stage was shut down and rocket became ready for separation. After 7 seconds, Centaur second stage jettisoned first stage and at T+4’37” started one RL10 engine fueled with LOX/LH2. At t+4’50” long for 4 m payload fairing was jettisoned without any problems. Rocket reached altitude of 350 km with speed of 19000 km/h at T+12’15”. After next six minutes of hypersonic flight, at T+19’28” Centaur stopped engine. At T+22′ Cygnus was deployed by Centaur and started its journey to International Space Station. Centaur performed successful de-orbiting and burned in atmosphere with impact zone in Pacific Ocean near South Australia. At 03:30 GMT Cygnus reached correct orbit and after 1h55′ of flight spacecraft reported deploying solar arrays. Journey to ISS will last about 80 h and will finish with docking to Node-1 nadir or Node-2 nadir on Saturday morning.

