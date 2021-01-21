An international researchers group succeeded in growing their result from a previously measured cosmic ray that is an energy range from 11 GeV to 4.8 Tev with Electron Calorimetric telescope (CALET)

CALET is an optimized detector, which observes high-energy electrons, that was installed on an experimental Japanese Module Kibo on the international space station (ISS) in the year 2015, August. It has been gathering data since 2015 October.

Professor Shoji Torii of Waseda University, the principal investigator of the CALET mission, said that he had been told that the international scientific community is interested in CALET observation because of their objectives is to understand the central aspect of high-energy nature of dark and cosmic rays in the universe.

The acceleration and origin of cosmic rays are not widespread, and the infinite- ray electrons are one of the primary targets of high-energy of cosmic ray research. Some electrons measurements above 1TeV have been robust to accomplish because they need high-precision cosmic ray particles energy measurements, identification of accurate electron and rare electron flux, that is more than 1,000 times higher in the TeV energy region.

Professor Torii explains that the long-term calorimeter CALET’s capabilities and ISS observation can identify the incident particles, measure the energy particles and detect the incident direction. By exposing the shower development particles, their team has enabled to perform actual cosmic rays electrons measurements into the TeV region. In the year 2017 November, the team has reported their result about measuring cosmic ray electrons for the first time, that energy is ranging from 10 GeV to 3 TeV in the physical review letters.

In the recent study, the team developed new data analysis technology to maximize the higher energies detection. This could double the statistics compared to their previous CALET study to get the high-precision cosmic ray electron measurements up to 4.8 TeV.

The primary goal of the precise energy spectrum is the high possibility of discovering nearby astrophysical cosmic ray energy and discovering the nature of dark matter.

Professor Torii says that the statistics will develop three times more data energy observation. It will minimize the systematic uncertainties; include some of the detector response. All the studies published in the online review letter on 25th JUNE 2018. CALET is an optical detector that observes this can measure high-energy electrons and the cosmic-ray spectrum.