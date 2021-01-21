The Long March 2D rocket is also known as the Chang Zheng 2D, CZ-2D and LM-2D. It is an environmental research spacecraft developed and launched by China to experiment imaging the Earth using nanosatellite technology. On Saturday, June 02, 2018 this two-staged carrier rocket which is generally used for launching SSO (Sun-synchronous orbit ) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites.

This orbital carrier rocket carried two passengers at 0413 GMT (12:13 a.m. EDT) from Jiuquan space base. The launch required some 650,000 pounds of thrust to establish Gaofen 6 and Luojia 1 spacecraft to orbit. The mission was declared to be successful by the Chinese media.

Long March is exploring the space since 1992. Gaofen 6 is also an upgraded version of former satellites sent to monitor the environmental conditions. It first flew in 2013 and weighed some 1064 kilograms. This is a civilian-operated remote sensing facility designed to last for eight years in the space.

The post-launch information suggested that the satellites were established correctly in their places in the space and were revolving around the Earth at an altitude of 400 miles/640 km at an angle of 98 degrees from the equator.

China has never accepted to remain behind any country concerning progress and in space too, and they marked the sky with 16th Space launch in the year 2018. Another space mission is all set to reach the space on Tuesday, June 05, 2018. This would be Fengyun 2H weather satellite. Launched in such a short span, these two missions suggest the remarkable journey of China is the Space.

With the satellites launched on June 02, the yield of crops like corn, rice, soybeans, cotton, and peanuts shall increase as they would prepare themselves for anything that nature has in her womb. Tong Xudong, the chief of China’s state-run news agency – Xinhua illustrated how happy the folks were with the success of this mission.

Luojia 1 is an observation satellite which was planned to be launched in 2016. It constitutes an imager with a ground resolution of 100 m. Together Gaofen 6 and Luojia 1 will forecast weather for forests, wetlands, and locations where agriculture is prominent. This would help fight natural disasters like floods and drought in a better way. Gaofen 5 was sent earlier to monitor greenhouse gases, pollution in the air and other environmental details which affect life on earth.