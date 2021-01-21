Around 100 cancer survivors, along with their friends and family gathered at Kiwi Tennis Club on Sunday, 24th. They talked over the multitude of cancers cases that emerged in the satellite area in Florida. The survivors who were diagnosed with cancer at a young age were counseled to take some action by urging the politicians and health officials into the unexpected situation. Soon the groundwater would also be tested with the presence of any chemical toxins. The residents nearby Patrick Air Force Base had cancer; as a result, the meeting concluded with an appeal to a retired NASA scientist or any researcher or statisticians to investigate the puzzle.

Dr. Julie Clift Greenwalt, an oncologist, was also detected with cancer at the age of 30. She raised concerns over the viability of presence of cancer clusters in Satellite and the South Patrick Shores in the area. The cancer survivors believe that there can be various factors like local radar at Patrick, concealed hazards from the unknown waste in the undiscovered locations. Many people are dubious about the investigation that was done by the US Department of Health and Human Services in the 1980s. In 1992, the report deduced no apparent public health hazard. The sampling of soil and groundwater did not show any sign of contamination.

Recently in May, as per the story of Military Times and years of usage of chemicals in the Patrick Air Force Base, the fear grows. The scientific panel that examined the substances in 2005 to 2013 and recent studies found that even the exposures of unregulated fire foam chemicals like perfluoro octane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid, there are consequences of certain types of cancer, thyroid defects, pregnancy complications and immune suppression. The compounds can travel long distances in sandy soils just like petroleum and dry-cleaning solvent plumes and have entered in groundwaters at Patrick Air Force Base, but since the 1950s the communities living at beachside have been on Melbourne’s or Cocoa’s water system. This makes it uncertain about the passage of any potential exposures. As per the data from Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Melbourne’s and Cocoa’s water systems did not discover any fluorinated chemicals. The city manager, Courtney Barker confirms that city is planning to go for testing of shallow and deep wells. It would test compounds related to fire extinguishing foams that were used at Patrick Air Force Base. Meanwhile, Greenwalt urged people to remain vigilant.