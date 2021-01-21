On 15 January 2016 from Xichang Satellite Launch Center first Byelorussian satellite was launched on atop of Long March 3B rocket. CNSA started 2016 with success!

In Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 16:57:04.080. GMT earsplitting sound of four YF-25 and four YF-21C was breaking silence of night. Long March 3B started to lift slowly from launch tower on LC3 launch site and started flight to space. Success of the mission was confirmed with data provided by USSTRATCOM, which named satellite with code 41238 (international code is 2016-001A). Belintersat-1 is positioned on orbit with apogee at 41745.4 km, perigee at 201.3 km and inclination at 26.4 °. Satellite slot is 51.5 degrees East.

Belintersat is, according to sources quoted by Xinhua news agency, Chinese way to European markets. Whole project, from satellite and launch service to personnel training, was developed under supervision of China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) for National System of Satellite Communication and Broadcast of the Republic of Belarus. Venture was possible thanks to credit acquired from Export-Import Bank of China, strong supporter of export ventures of Chinese space industry. CGWIC decided to base Belintersat on DFH4 bus which belongs to third generation of communication satellite bus developed by China Academy of Space Technology (CAST). Payload, which in this case are twenty C and eighteen Ku bands transponders, were made by Thales Alenia Space. Satellite weighs 5200 kg and its dimensions are 2.36 m × 2.1 m × 3.6 m. Interesting fact referring to Belintersat is that additional services like In-Orbit test (IOT) and carrier Spectrum Monitoring (CSM) for 15 years of operational life of Belintersat were contracted to Nigerian company Nigerian Communication Satellite (NigComSat) Limited. More about Belintersat-1 You can read here.

Long March 3B was developed by China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) and became operational in 1997, when during first successful flight lifted to orbit Agila-2 satellite. Construction of Long March 3B is based on three stages and four strap-on boosters. Boosters are utilizing single YF-21C engine (2961.9 kN of thrust), first stage is powered by four YF-21C engines (2961.6 kN thrust each). Second stage is equipped in one central YF-24E (thrust at 742 kN) and four YF-23C (thrust at 47.1 kN) for stabilization. Third stage is equipped in one YF-75 engine generating 167.17 kN of thrust. Rocket is liquid fueled and utilizing N2O4/UDMH for boosters and LH2/LOX for third stage propulsion.