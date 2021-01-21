China is going to give a boost to its satellite navigation system by launching eleven more satellites to come to a step closer to the completion of the Beidou network of thirty-five satellites by the end of 2020. This third-generation navigation satellite system was launched back in 1994 and has been serving China since 2000. A total of thirty-three satellites have been launched for the BDS since 2000. The Beidou navigation satellite system started serving the Asia Pacific in 2012 and is the fourth largest navigation satellite system following the United States GPS, Russian GLONASS and European Union’s Galileo.

Eight of the BeiDou-3 satellites were launched this year and the satellites will be providing services to the countries and the regions along belts and road around the end of this year only. The BeiDou satellite system will be a global service provider and will provide reliable space and time information for the clients across the Asia-pacific region. The satellite navigation system will pull it chords to assistive technologies such as that of remote sensing, big data, internet as well as cloud computing in near future. The signals from the BeiDou-3 are compatible than its previous generations and other satellite navigation systems. The system will be prov9ding a satellite-based augmentation and will also assist in the search and rescue programs according to international standards.

Now China is planning to launch ten of the third generation BeiDou satellites to the medium earth orbit and one more will be sent to the geostationary orbit. The years 2019 and 2020 will witness a launch of six more third-generation BeiDou satellites into earth orbits, three more will be inclined towards geosynchronous satellite orbits and two more towards the geostationary orbits. By the year 2020, the navigation system will be up and running to its full potential and will be a 35-satellite-based global navigation system.

The initial network has been formed by the first eight orbiting satellites. The third-generation satellites are better in terms of clear navigation signals, stability, inter-satellite link and emergency search capacities. The accuracy will be up to the centimeter level and will transform the search and v=navigation system of the country. The country is also planning to make a move forward towards high precision positioning and navigation system with BeiDou by the year 2035. The system is currently in use for transportation, power supply, fisheries, disaster relief, forestry and public security in China.