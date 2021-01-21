It is going to be 227th Ariane launch planned from ELA-3 launch site in Guiana Space Centre. This time payload is two broadcasting satellites, GSAT-15 (operated by Indian space research organization) and Arabsat-6B.

Since 1969, when ISRO was established by Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, its goal was clearly stated: support national development with space technologies. In this premise fits perfectly tenth satellite from GSAT series. Manufactured in India is intended to support GSAT-10 in terms of providing Direct-to-home TV, radio navigation services, weather forecasting and various telecommunication tasks. GSAT-15 weights 3100 kg and has orbit life about 12 years; planned position on geostationary orbit is 93.5° East longitude. This way India is getting closer to its main goal – assure self-reliance in broadcasting services.

Arab Satellite Communications Organization origins date back to the sixties. It is an international organization shared by all countries from Arab League (without Comoros) operating constellation of six satellites. Arabsat-6b is broadcasting satellite with 15 years orbit life. Equipped with 27 KU band transponders and 24 KA band spot beams will be placed with other Arabsat satellites on 26° East longitude. It is first Arabsat of 6th generation produced by Airbus Defense and Space with cooperation of Thales-Alenia Space, compared to previous generations is heavier and weights 6100 kg with similar power consumption remaining 11,5 kw.

Natural choice (as Airbus remains one of shareholders of Arianespace) for Airbus Defense and Space was Arianespace as a contractor for placing Arabsat on orbit. Arianespace is going to utilize Ariane-5 with SYLDA carrier and their capability of carrying two satellites (over 10 tons of payload) to geostationary transfer orbit. Height of the rocket is between 46 m to 52 m by weight equal 777000 kg. Cryogenic main stage is 30.5 m, powerful Vulcain-2 engine provides 1.390 kilonewtons of thrust. It is supported by two solid fueled boosters which are supporting over 90 percent of starting thrust for 130 seconds. Second stage, called ESC-A, is equipped with HM7B engine. It gives in 444.2 seconds over 67 kilonewtons of thrust. It was based on HM4 engine and is manufactured by Snecma.

