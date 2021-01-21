A considerable effort is required to safeguard or preserve many Arctic archaeological sites before they get eroded by the alarming amount of warm temperature which would result in the thaw of permafrost and the coastal region. This finding was made by a study and was published last Thursday. As far as millennia are concerned, the cold atmosphere has conserved ivory artifacts, driftwood houses, as well as the human, remains in often close to near-perfect situations.

It is very alarming because climatic changes are taking place speedily and severely. Such changes are taking place in the poles predominantly as compared to the rest of the world. The condition is getting worse as the days are passing by. Such devastation is not far away when many sites will be eroded due to such frequent harsh climatic changes. The conditions will be so acute that the scientists will not have much of a time or the necessary resources to document such eradication of the sites.

According to the study which is published on Thursday in the research journal named Antiquity, it is mentioned that a large number of ancient sites, as well as age-old structures, are on the verge of getting eroded due to adverse climatic changes. The journal further added that once such structures are destroyed they would be gone forever resulting in massive loss of scientific data and at the same time it will result in I tremendous loss for human heritage. According to the experts, there are close to 180000 sites in an area whose distance covers almost 12 million square kilometers which is equivalent to 4.6 million square miles spanning over the regions of Canada, Alaska, Greenland, and Russia also.

Researchers gave the example of an Inuit village on the Mackenzie River delta which was located in Europe got eroded and was a sheer instance of heritage site being lost. Moreover in the year of 1826, John Franklin one of the member of the Arctic expedition team identified 17 winters and also a public structure over there, but now nothing is visible in that region. Not only the harsh climatic plays a negative role in the preservation of these sites, but their remoteness also sometimes prevents the researchers from reaching such locations.

According to Mathew Betts who is a curator at the Canadian Museum of History said that thousands of such heritage sites are getting eroded. But in spite of such alert message, he was not included in the study that was conducted.