The physicists at the University of Bonn have achieved a new milestone by succeeding to lead superconducting gases to a foreign state. With their experiments, new insights about the Higgs particles have been identified. Not only this several fundamental characteristics related to superconductors have been determined, the finding of the experiment through the publication is already made online. Soon it is expected that it will appear in Nature Physics journal as well.

To carry out this experiment scientists have made use of gas which is made using lithium atoms. They cooled down this gas and after sometimes a certain level of unexpected temperature changes in the state of gas have been noticed. Like it turns out to be a superconductor which can conduct current without showing any resistance. These similar changes are seen when water gets freezed.

In the transition phase, the lithium gas gets converted into an orderly state.

About partner dancing atoms

From individual atoms, these pairs are fundamentally different. They can move together, and for doing so, they do not get scattered on other atom pairs. It is believed that it is the primary reason for its superconductivity.

Prof Dr. Michael Kohl from the University of Bonn explained that they illuminated gas with the help of some microwave radiations. By doing so, they got an opportunity to create a state where pairs vibrate, and the property of superconductivity makes them vibrate at a fast rate. At one moment they noticed that gas was being a good superconductor and the next moment they saw that it what not being that good.

It is tough to achieve this state as it is very unstable. Only a few people around the world have succeeded till date in producing it.

This experiment facilitated scientists in gaining better insights about some properties of Higgs boson.

About fast switchable superconductors

There are other reasons as well which makes this experiment an interesting one. This experiment helped in identifying ways using which they can switch conductivity to on and off state at a rapid rate. These superconductors generally are in their conductive state for a long duration of time.

The main reason of scientists of the University of Bonn success is that they got desirable linking between theory and the experiment. Prof Dr. Corinna Kollath explains that they predicted this concept theoretically. And during the trial, Prof Kohl along with all his co-workers had complete idea what things to look for.