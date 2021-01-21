Mars is one of the favorite planets to be studied and explored by scientists and researchers all over the world. When National Aeronautics Space Agency or NASA sent its loving Curiosity rover to Mars, we all got very excited. The rover has not yet traveled for more than twelve miles in the past six years at Mars. Yes! That is how things have been working. But NASA never gives up and keeps n exploring better opportunities. That is why; the space agency is now planning for a fantastic idea of Marscopter. Also, there are four exciting plans for space exploration.

According to the sources of NASA, the Marscopter or the Mars Helicopter will be a small rotorcraft that will be independent in its functioning and nature. It will work automatically. The Mars helicopter will be traveling with the Mars 2020 rover mission of National Aeronautic Space Agency. This step will be a part of an experiment that involves air vehicles on Mars. These vehicles are heavier than air.

The four brave concepts for space exploration includes Dragonfly – The Titan Rotorcraft Lander, Aurora Station’s ‘orbital property,’ China’s Lunar Palace and the CAESAR comet-scraper. The thin atmosphere of Mars has always remained a challenge for the scientists. But this time, the NASA scientists are more confident than before as they now have the option of Dragonfly which will be able to function properly even in the thin challenging atmosphere of Mars. The second brave space exploration concept is the proposed luxury space hotel called ‘orbital property’ by Aurora Station. It is being said that the first four months for this space point have already been booked. The place will be hosting its very first guests in the year 2022.

After its Chang’e three as well as Yutu rover missions, China is now looking ahead to sending Chang’e 4 to the far point of the moon. Most probably, that point would be the South Pole. The mission called Lunar Palace is quite exciting, and its prototype has already been built on Earth. In this prototype, the research students are already spending time studying about the various space phenomenon. The fourth space exploration concept is called the CAESAR comet-scraper which involves the participation of Cornell University. Under this mission called CAESAR comet-scraper, about hundred grams of comet astrobiology samples will be collected and returned to Earth. All the four space exploration concepts, as well as the Mars helicopter concept, are quite exciting, and we wish for their success.