Global Warp Knitting Machinery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Warp Knitting Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Warp Knitting Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The warp knitting machine is a knitting m/c where the loops are formed in course wise direction and the fabric produced is in open width form. In Tricot warp knitting m/c compound needles are used. The warp yarns are feed to the needles through guide bars using shogging and swinging motion.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. In the international market, the current demand for Warp Knitting Machinery product is relatively high in the mature market, such as China and Indonesia. China，Indonesia, India, Korea ,Vietnam, Taiwan ,Europe, USA and especially China are major consumption regions in Warp Knitting Machinery production market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Warp Knitting Machinery Market
In 2019, the global Warp Knitting Machinery market size was US$ 1064.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1798.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Warp Knitting Machinery Scope and Market Size
Warp Knitting Machinery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Warp Knitting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Warp Knitting Machinery market is segmented into
Raschel Warp Knitting Machine
Tricot Warp Knitting Machine
Segment by Application, the Warp Knitting Machinery market is segmented into
Clothing Textiles, Sports Articles, Lingerie, Home Textiles, Automotive Textiles And Semitechnical Textiles;
Lingerie, Sportswear,Outerwear,Swimwear And Elastic Tulles.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Warp Knitting Machinery Market Share Analysis
Warp Knitting Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Warp Knitting Machinery product introduction, recent developments, Warp Knitting Machinery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Karl Mayer
COMEZ(Jakob Müller)
Santoni
Taiwan Giu Chun
Duksoo Machinery
Jingwei Textile Machinery
Ruanyuan
Wuyang Textile Machinery
Xingang Textile Machinery
Diba Textile Machinery
Longlongsheng
