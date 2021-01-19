Global Warp Knitting Machinery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Warp Knitting Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Warp Knitting Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The warp knitting machine is a knitting m/c where the loops are formed in course wise direction and the fabric produced is in open width form. In Tricot warp knitting m/c compound needles are used. The warp yarns are feed to the needles through guide bars using shogging and swinging motion.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. In the international market, the current demand for Warp Knitting Machinery product is relatively high in the mature market, such as China and Indonesia. China，Indonesia, India, Korea ,Vietnam, Taiwan ,Europe, USA and especially China are major consumption regions in Warp Knitting Machinery production market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Warp Knitting Machinery Market

In 2019, the global Warp Knitting Machinery market size was US$ 1064.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1798.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Warp Knitting Machinery Scope and Market Size

Warp Knitting Machinery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Warp Knitting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Warp Knitting Machinery market is segmented into

Raschel Warp Knitting Machine

Tricot Warp Knitting Machine

Segment by Application, the Warp Knitting Machinery market is segmented into

Clothing Textiles, Sports Articles, Lingerie, Home Textiles, Automotive Textiles And Semitechnical Textiles;

Lingerie, Sportswear,Outerwear,Swimwear And Elastic Tulles.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Warp Knitting Machinery Market Share Analysis

Warp Knitting Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Warp Knitting Machinery product introduction, recent developments, Warp Knitting Machinery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Karl Mayer

COMEZ(Jakob Müller)

Santoni

Taiwan Giu Chun

Duksoo Machinery

Jingwei Textile Machinery

Ruanyuan

Wuyang Textile Machinery

Xingang Textile Machinery

Diba Textile Machinery

Longlongsheng

