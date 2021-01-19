Global Ultrasound Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ultrasound Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ultrasound Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ultrasound Equipment is a kind of device with Ultrasound technique used in many different fields to detect objects and measure distances.
Industrially ultrasound is used for cleaning, mixing, and to accelerate chemical processes. Animals such as bats and porpoises use ultrasound for locating prey and obstacles Scientist are also studying ultrasound using graphene diaphragms as a method of communication. In the nondestructive testing of products and structures, ultrasound is used to detect invisible flaws. In medicine Ultrasound imaging or sonography is often used to see internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, vessels and internal organs.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ultrasound Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Ultrasound Equipment production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .
In 2019, the global Ultrasound Equipment market size was US$ 6303 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7877.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Segment by Type, the Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented into
Stationary Ultrasound Equipment
Portable Ultrasound Equipment
Segment by Application, the Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented into
Medical Imaging
Detection
Measurement
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The major companies include:
GE Healthcare
Philips
Hitachi-Aloka
Siemens
Toshiba
FUJIFILM SonoSite
Esaote
Samsung Medison
Analogic
Terason
ALPINION
Mindray Medical
SonoScape
SIUI
LANDWIND MEDICAL
