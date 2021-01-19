Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tunnel Boring Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tunnel Boring Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.
In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 45.27% of production in total in 2015.
In 2019, the global Tunnel Boring Machine market size was US$ 3321.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3614.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
Soft ground TBMs
Hard Rock TBMs
Railway and Highway
Municipal Engineering
City Rail System
Others
Herrenknecht
CREC
CRCHI
Robbins
Tianhe
Wirth
Komatsu
Mitsubishi
NHI
Kawasaki
Ishikawajima – Harima
Terratec
SELI
Tianye Tolian
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Xugong Kaigong
STEC
