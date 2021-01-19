Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tunnel Boring Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tunnel Boring Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 45.27% of production in total in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market

In 2019, the global Tunnel Boring Machine market size was US$ 3321.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3614.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Scope and Market Size

Tunnel Boring Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tunnel Boring Machine market is segmented into

Soft ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Segment by Application, the Tunnel Boring Machine market is segmented into

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City ​​Rail System

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tunnel Boring Machine Market Share Analysis

Tunnel Boring Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tunnel Boring Machine product introduction, recent developments, Tunnel Boring Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

Komatsu

Mitsubishi

NHI

Kawasaki

Ishikawajima – Harima

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Xugong Kaigong

STEC

