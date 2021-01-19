Global Traffic Signs Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Traffic Signs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Traffic Signs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Traffic signs or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to give instructions or provide information to road users. The earliest signs were simple wooden or stone milestones. Later, signs with directional arms were introduced, for example, the fingerposts in the United Kingdom and their wooden counterparts in Saxony.
With traffic volumes increasing since the 1930s, many countries have adopted pictorial signs or otherwise simplified and standardized their signs to overcome language barriers, and enhance traffic safety. Such pictorial signs use symbols (often silhouettes) in place of words and are usually based on international protocols. Such signs were first developed in Europe, and have been adopted by most countries to varying degrees.
At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 29% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 36% in 2015) and Asia (Revenue market share about 19% in 2015). This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Traffic Signs Market
In 2019, the global Traffic Signs market size was US$ 919.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1213.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Traffic Signs Scope and Market Size
Traffic Signs market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traffic Signs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Traffic Signs market is segmented into
Mainly Refers to The Areas Above 2 Sqm
Mainly Refers to The Areas Between 1-2 Sqm
Mainly Refers to The Areas Below 1 Sqm
Segment by Application, the Traffic Signs market is segmented into
Guide and Direction Signs
Warning Signs
Regulatory Signs
Other Signs
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Traffic Signs Market Share Analysis
Traffic Signs market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Traffic Signs product introduction, recent developments, Traffic Signs sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
USA Traffic Signs
Swarco Traffic
Novelis
McCain
3M
Lacroix Group
Traffic Signs NZ
Rennicks
Traffic Tech
William Smith
RAI Products
Segnaletica
Elderlee
Traffic Signs & Safety
Lyle Signs
Feiyao Jiao Tong
Haowei Traffic
Schwab Label Factory
Shanghai Luhao
Changeda Traffic
